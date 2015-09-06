EN
    09:32, 06 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Earthquake rocks in 242 km from Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan seismological stations network has registered today one more earthquake, the epicenter of which was located at a depth of 15 km in 242 km from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The earthquake occurred at 02:34:12 a.m.

    Energy class of the earthquake is 11.0 and MPV magnitude is 5.1. The coordinates of the epicenter are as following: 41.24° north latitude and 75.65° east longitude. The earthquake intensity was I degree based on МSК-64 scale.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Almaty Accidents News
