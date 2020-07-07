EN
    14:00, 07 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Earthquake shakes E Kazakhstan

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the MPV scale has been registered in eastern Kazakhstan, northeast of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the quake was situated in the territory of Kazakhstan, 844 km northeast of Almaty city.

    The earthquake originated at the depth of 10 km was recorded at 9:32 am Almaty time.

    No tremors were felt in East Kazakhstan region. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damages from the earthquake.


