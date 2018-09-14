Earthquake shakes southeastern Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the village of Hajdak near the town of Ravar in southeastern province of Kerman early on Friday, IRNA reports.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 04:19 hours local time (11:49 GMT) in an area at 57.31 degrees latitude and 30.85 degrees longitude and in the depth of 10 kilometers.

An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale and another quake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted also the region early Friday.

There is no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.