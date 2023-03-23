Earthquake shakes Tajikistan as tremors felt in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the MPV scale was recorded southwest of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Tajikistan, 740 km southwest of Almaty. The tremors measuring 2-3 on the MPV scale were felt across the Kazakh cities of Taraz and Shymkent as well as Turkistan region.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 25 km at 2:07 am Almaty time.

A series of earthquake rocked Tajikistan and Uzbekistan tonight.