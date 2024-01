ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations of the Ministry of Education and Science has registered an earthquake at 10:49:44 a.m. Almaty time on May 18, Kazinform reports.

"The earthquake was centered on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan, 267 km south-east of Almaty," the report said.



The energy class of the earthquake was 9.7 with MPV magnitude of 4.3 The depth of focus was 25 km.