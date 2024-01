ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The seismic stations registered an earthquake of force 2 on February 15, 2018 at 23:38:12 by Almaty time.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located on the territory of Almaty city. The magnitude was measured 7.2. MPV 3.8. The coordinates 43.23° northern latitude, 76.88° eastern longitude. Depth 5 km. Sensitivity - 2 points, the Seismic Center informed.