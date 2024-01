ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the MPV scale has been registered not far from Almaty city this morning, Kazinform has learnt from emer.gov.kz .

The epicenter of the quake was located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 139 kilometers southwest of Almaty city.



It hit at the depth of 5 kilometers at 9:12 a.m. Almaty time.