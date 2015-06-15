Earthquake strikes 339 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 4.3-magnitude earthquake has occurred 339 km south-east of Almaty on the territory of China, Seismological Experimental and Methodical Expedition under the Committee of Science of the Ministry of Education and Science informed.

The earthquake was registered 15 June 2015 at 12:07 p.m. The epicenter located 339 km south-east of the city of Almaty on the territory of China. Energy class of the earthquake was 10.5. There is no information about tangibility.