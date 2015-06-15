EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Earthquake strikes 339 km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 4.3-magnitude earthquake has occurred 339 km south-east of Almaty on the territory of China, Seismological Experimental and Methodical Expedition under the Committee of Science of the Ministry of Education and Science informed.

    The earthquake was registered 15 June 2015 at 12:07 p.m. The epicenter located 339 km south-east of the city of Almaty on the territory of China. Energy class of the earthquake was 10.5. There is no information about tangibility.

    Tags:
    Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!