ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations has recorded the earthquake at 15:07:15 Almaty time on May 16.

The epicentre is located 417 km south-west from Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class: 12.4. MPV magnitude: 5.8. Epicentre coordinates: 42.13° N 72.03° E. Depth: 10 km.