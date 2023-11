ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake has occurred 732 km from Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan.

March 12 at 7:52 PM a network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake. The epicenter was located 732 km from Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan.

Energy class was 12.6. Magnitude - MPV 4.9. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

There is no information about the tangibility.