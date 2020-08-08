Earthquake strikes 841 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A 5.2-magnitutude earthquake struck just 841 kilometers from Almaty city with the epicenter in China, Kazinform cites the seismological station.

According to the information, the earthquake which originated in China, 841 kilometers from the city of Almaty, occurred at 06:35am local time on August 8, 2020.

Additional data include earthquake magnitude: 5.2, epicenter location: 42.44° N, 87.11° E, depth: 10 km.