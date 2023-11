ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale has been recorded near Almaty city today.

The quake hit 117 kilometers south-east of Almaty city. It was registered at 7:14 p.m. Almaty time today.

It had a depth of 5 kilometers. 3-magnitude tremors were felt in Saty village, Raiymbek district, Almaty region.