Earthquake strikes Iran

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Iranian city of Mashhad in the northeastern portion of the country, Kazinform reports.

The earthquake epicenter was recorded to be 76 km to south-east from Mashhad at the depth of 33 km.

Iranian state television informed that the earthquake occurred at 10:40 local time (06:10 GMT). The local news agency Tasnim reports that telephone service in the affected areas was disrupted. No victims reported.