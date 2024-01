ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the MPV scale has been registered southwest of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Centered in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the quake hit 273 kilometers southwest of Almaty city.



It was recorded at 11:05 a.m. Almaty time. This is the third earthquake on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in the past two days.