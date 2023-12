ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake at 03:56 a.m. Almaty time on April 25, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 130 km south-west of Almaty in Kyrgyzstan. The energy class of the earthquake was 11.5. The quake’s magnitude was 4.5 MPV, the depth was 15 km. Information about perceptibility (on the MSK-64 scale): Almaty 2 points.