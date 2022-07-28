EN
    Earthquakes occurred in three regions of Kyrgyzstan in past day

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Three earthquakes occurred in three oblasts of Kyrgyzstan during the last 24 hours, Kabar reports.

    The Institute of Seismology reported that 2.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in Osh Oblast of the republic at 6:41 a.m. The tremors were felt in Langar village of Kara-Suu region.

    Another quake was recorded on the territory of Jalal-Abad Oblast. More tangible earthquake, 5-magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 3:52 p.m. local time.

    In the settlements of the republic, the intensity of the quake made 2.5-3 points.

    The third quake jolted Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, where 3-magnitude tremors were felt at 8:54 p.m.

    The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that no victims or destructions were recorded as a result of the quakes.


