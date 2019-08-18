Earthquakes rattle Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM A 4.6M earthquake rocked in 250km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Seismological Stations Network website.

The quake was recorded on August 18 at 06:38:51am Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km in 250km northeast from Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its energy class was 10.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.6. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.07° north latitude, 79.76° east longitude.

Earlier, a 5.4M quake occurred in 245km northeast from Almaty at 05:07:46am (Almaty time). Its energy class was 12.8. Tremors were felt in Zharkent (5M), Taldykorgan (2-3M) and Saty village (2-3M).

According to Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov, no injuries or damages were reported as of 07:00am.

Emergency operations centers were opened at the Almaty Regional Emergencies Department and in Zharkent.

One more earthquake was registered near the town of Kapshagay, Almaty region at 09:12:13am Almaty time.

As the regional emergencies department informed, the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 20km in 78km northward from the city of Almaty. Its energy class was 9.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.9. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.91° north latitude and 77.01° east longitude. The magnitude 2-3 tremors were felt in Kapshagay town. No injuries or damages were reported.