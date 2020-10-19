East and west of Kazakhstan brace for rain on Oct 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On October 19, much of Kazakhstan is to see weather without precipitation due to the anticyclone, only the east is to brace for precipitation in the form of rain and snow at night caused by the weather fronts. The western and northwestern parts are to see rain pour down in the afternoon resulting from the cyclone trough, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Fog and strong wind are expected locally across the country, while ice is predicted in the east.

Wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps is forecast to hit North Kazakhstan region here and there at day time.

Strong wind blowing 15-20 mps in places is in store for East Kazakhstan region at night, Akmola region in the morning and afternoon, and Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions in the afternoon.

Fog is to coat locally Akmola, Atyrau regions, and Kostanay region at night and in the morning.

Frosts with the temperature dropping to 1 degree Celsius are to linger locally in Almaty and Zhabyl regions at night.