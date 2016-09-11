EN
    17:41, 11 September 2016 | GMT +6

    East China bridge collapses causing casualties

    NANCHANG. KAZINFORM A bridge in the eastern province of Jiangxi collapsed Sunday while it was being dismantled, injuring five and leaving three missing.

    The collapse happened at around 9:00 am in Taihe county.

    Three of the eight workers who fell into the river remain unaccounted for, according to the local government. The five who sustained injuries have been admitted to hospital.

    The investigation continues.

    Source: China Daily

