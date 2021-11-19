EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 19 November 2021 | GMT +6

    East Data Center Ltd. to reduce authorized capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - East Data Center Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 211040900548, registered office: Z05T3F5, Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, Esil district, 55/22, office 140,

    acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Chief Executive Officer/Director Oguma Yasutaka, notifies that on November 15, 2021 the sole shareholder of East Data Center Ltd. will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital.

    The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from seventy million (70 000 000) tenge to two million and hundred fifty thousand (2 150 000) tenge. Thus, the authorized share capital of the Company will be two million and hundred fifty thousand (2 150 000) tenge, represented by one hundred (100) Shares, with a nominal value of twenty-one thousand and five hundred (21 500) tenge. The reduction shall have effect from November 15, 2021.


    Tags:
    Business, companies Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!