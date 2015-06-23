East Kazakhstan: 7yo hospitalized with severe alcohol intoxication

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week three children have been admitted to the hospital of Ridder town with severe alcohol intoxication.

The youngest patient was 7 years old, Kazinform has learnt from YK-news.kz. According to the local police department, several such incidents have happened within the recent weeks. Thus, three weeks ago a 12-year-old girl, resident of Ridder (East Kazakhstan region), went to visit her friend aged 16. The girls decided to try wine. Children's bodies reacted to alcohol immediately. The younger schoolgirl was admitted to a city hospital with a diagnosis of "heavy alcohol intoxication".

A few days later two children aged 13 and 7 were brought to the city hospital by police. The boys spent the night in an intensive care unit. They quickly came to their senses. Within three days the children were treated for alcohol intoxication. After reviving the boys refused to tell doctors and parents about the circumstances of drinking alcohol. The boys' parents will be charged with child neglect, said the police. According to scientists, alcohol plays a signifcant role in the amount of crime committed by people under the age of 18. Recent studies also suggest that alcohol can cause negative neurological effects into adulthood.