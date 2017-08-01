East Kazakhstan, France extend cooperation

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - At a meeting in Ust-Kamenogorsk akim of East Kazakhstan region, Danial Akhmetov and the Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne discussed further deepening of cooperation between the region and French side, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Akhmetov and Mr. Etienne exchanged views on the existing cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and metallurgy, as well as discussed the expansion of business ties in other areas.

In particular, huge investment attractiveness of the Kazakh region was emphasized, both in the industrial and humanitarian spheres, such as tourism, education, pharmacy, healthcare, and agricultural processing.

Talking about the possible areas of cooperation, the Ambassador proposed holding a joint business forum in Ust-Kamenogorsk so that potential French investors can see the region and assess its potential.

The French delegation headed by the Ambassador also visited the Ulba Metallurgical Plant and the site of the future Bank of Low Enriched Uranium, which is scheduled to be launched in late August.

Over the past five months, the volume of East Kazakhstan's trade turnover with France amounted to $3,997,500, with a 17% increase. The main exports to France from the region are tantalum and tantalum made products. France exports chemical industry products, plastic and rubber products, forklifts and bulldozers, furnaces and chambers, industrial and measuring instruments and medicines to East Kazakhstan. The volume of exports halved and import grew by 35.1% and totaled $3,731,300.