13:57, 18 April 2016 | GMT +6
East Kazakhstan: Police detain thieves who tried to steal tires
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ust-Kamenogorsk patrol police has detained three residents of the city for committing a theft.
Three young men were trying to steal tires from parked "VAZ-2106" car, reported the regional Department of the Internal Affairs.
The car belonged to a resident of Kokpekty district. 20, 25 and 29-year-old residents of the regional center were put into a temporary detention facility.