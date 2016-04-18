East Kazakhstan: Police detain thieves who tried to steal tires

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ust-Kamenogorsk patrol police has detained three residents of the city for committing a theft.

Three young men were trying to steal tires from parked "VAZ-2106" car, reported the regional Department of the Internal Affairs.

The car belonged to a resident of Kokpekty district. 20, 25 and 29-year-old residents of the regional center were put into a temporary detention facility.