East Kazakhstan schools cancel classes due to bitter cold

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Classes have been canceled at schools in some districts of East Kazakhstan region due to cold temperature, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional education office, mercury dropped to -34°C in Kokpektinskiy district. As a result, classes for Grades 1-11 were canceled. Students of Grades 1-9 in Zyryanovsk district also stayed home due to bitter cold of -33°C.



Schools in Katon-Karagaiskiy, Kurchumskiy and Tarbagataiskiy district also canceled classes due to extreme cold.