East Kazakhstan, XUAR implement joint investment projects worth $917mln

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of the East Kazakhstan region headed by Akim (governor) Danial Akhmetov partook in China-Eurasia Expo 2016 international exhibition in the city of Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China

The delegates met with the leadership of the People’s Government and businessmen of XUAR.

The China-Eurasia Expo 2016 kicked off September 20 and will end Sunday, September 25 and is themed as “Silk Way: Opportunities and Future.” According to organizers, the exhibition will promote further development of the regional economic cooperation between China and Asian, European countries as well as all-round opening of XUAR for other states.

The attendees surveyed the expositions of food stuffs, agricultural products, “intellectual life”, car industry, logistics and informatization. The Chinese side showcased products in 14 areas in general.

Taking the floor at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Danial Akhmetov noted that East Kazakhstan region located “at the crossroads of Eurasia”, attaches special importance to further implementation of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.

“China-Eurasia Expo is an important platform for integration processes. We are ready to expand cooperation as per the agreements reached, first of all, in nuclear and ore-mining industries, energy sector. And we are ready to collaborate in supply of agricultural products,” said Akhmetov.

The Head of the East Kazakhstan region pointed out the importance of expanding contacts ahead of the Altay Invest 2016 international investment forum scheduled for October 21-22, 2016 in Ust-Kamenogorsk and invited all the interested investors to join the event.

As part of the exhibition, D.Akhmetov held meeting with the high officials of the People’s Government of China’s XUAR for discussing further interaction between the two regions and implementation of the East-Kazakhstan-XUAR Cooperation Roadmap in 8 key areas. The roadmap includes investment projects worth $917mln in agriculture, energy, industry and wood processing as well as joint plans of cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, culture and sport. Besides, a meeting with TBEA company was held. The sides discussed participation of the Chinese enterprise in construction the Thermal Power Plant No.3 in the city of Semey.

By the way, one third of East Kazakhstan region’s foreign trade turnover falls on the People’s Republic of China, the press service of the regional administration says.