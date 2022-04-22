Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week in S Korea: PM

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Eating inside movie theaters, indoor gyms and religious facilities will be permitted starting next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, following the government's lifting of social distancing restrictions earlier this week.

Eating on trains and express buses will also be allowed as the government further eased COVID-19 curbs comes as part of efforts to return to normal life, Yonhap reports.

«The average daily number of virus cases has declined about 40 percent from a week ago, while the downward trend continues in serious cases and deaths,» Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting. «But removing restrictions does not mean that the risk of infection is gone.»

South Korea on Monday lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including the cap on gatherings and business hour curfews, except the mask-mandate.

Regarding concerns over the relaxation of social distancing, Kim said the government will decide its response measures after discussing with health authorities and related groups.

Kim also confirmed that the COVID-19 infectious disease level will be lowered by one notch to the second-highest level out of the four-tier system from Monday, which will allow patients to receive treatment at local clinics and hospitals like an endemic disease.

The prime minister also called on senior citizens to actively participate in receiving a fourth shot of the vaccine.