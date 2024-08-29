Eating out becomes more popular in Kazakhstan
Eating out gains more popularity in Kazakhstan, with 8,400 companies operating in accommodation and food services sector as of August 1, 2024. This is 2.1% more against the previous year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Astana and Almaty offer the biggest number of cafes and restaurants – 2,100 and 2,800 respectively.
Then come Karaganda region – 359 companies, Mangystau region – 353 and Atyrau region – 337.
The number of operating companies increased by 9.1% having reached 4,700 countrywide and the number of those which suspended their activity rose by 1.9% and made 2,600.
In 2023, each family spent in average 26,800 tenge on visits to cafes and restaurants and other eating establishments, which is 22.5% more than a year before.
As for regional breakdown, the biggest expenses were registered in Kyzylorda region - 61,000 tenge per each family, 27 % more than a year before. Almaty region is second with 47,700 tenge per each family, +68.1% in a year. And Almaty city is third where families spent 47,400 tenge in average (+68.1% in a year).
Families living in the most “frugal” regions – Mangystau ,Abai regions and Shymkent city – spend least on eating out.
In July, food service market prices went up by 10%. Prices for the services of restaurants, cafes and similar facilities rose by 8.7%. Canteen services increased by 9.9% and fast food restaurants recorded 12.9% increase.