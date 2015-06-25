Ebola virus death toll exceeds 11,200 in West Africa - WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organisation (WHO) registered 38 Ebola-related deaths in West Africa since June 16 and 134 new Ebola cases, statistics data released by the WHO on Wednesday said.

At least 11,207 people died and 27,443 were infected with the deadly virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone since the disease outbreak.

In Liberia the maximum number of deaths stands at 4,806 and Ebola cases - at 10,666. The country has been officially declared free from Ebola since May 9. At the same time the virus is still raging in Sierra Leone and Guinea. The Ebola-related death toll in Sierra Leone tops 3,928, with 13,059 Ebola cases. Guinea ranks second with 3,718 deaths and 2,473 Ebola cases.

Separate cases have also been registered in Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, Great Britain and the United States. In most of these countries the number of Ebola-related cases does not exceed ten, with the only exception of Nigeria, where 20 people are infected with Ebola virus and eight have died.

Ebola virus can be transmitted from person to person through a direct contact (through injured skin or mucous membranes) or through objects contaminated with the virus. The Ebola virus disease, previously known as the Ebola haemorrhagic fever, is a severe illness in humans, often fatal, according to the WHO, Kazinform refers to TASS.