EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:27, 19 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Saadabad Palace

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Saadabad Palace today, Kazinform reports citing the Presidential Telegram channel.

    The Chief of the Guard of Honor made report to the leaders of the two countries. After the performance of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Iran, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi introduced the members of the official delegations to each other.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Iran President of Kazakhstan Politics President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!