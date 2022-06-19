Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Saadabad Palace

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Saadabad Palace today, Kazinform reports citing the Presidential Telegram channel.

The Chief of the Guard of Honor made report to the leaders of the two countries. After the performance of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Iran, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi introduced the members of the official delegations to each other.



