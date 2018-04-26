EBRD 2018 Annual Meeting & Business Forum to convene May 9-10

LONDON. KAZINFORM The EBRD 2018 Annual Meeting & Business Forum will take place May 9-10 at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre managed by Hilton, located on the eastern shores of the Dead Sea in Jordan.

EBRD's twenty-seventh Annual Meeting & Business Forum will be held in a country famed for its hospitality, rich in history and with an extraordinary cultural heritage.

Our theme is Energising Economies and we aim to engage participants with informed, sometimes provocative discussion and debate on a variety of topical issues - from business climate to economic growth, from targeted, profitable investment to environmental protection. In each of our discussions, we will bring together knowledgeable, renowned speakers to assess today's state of affairs, while looking ahead to the challenges and prospects for tomorrow.



Why attend the EBRD 2018 Annual Meeting & Business Forum?



The EBRD Business Forum is a unique opportunity to bring together the people who are making changes across the EBRD regions, and this year it will be held in Jordan, one of the region's leading financial hubs.



You will learn how the world's successful companies are defining and changing the investment landscape, get valuable information about investment opportunities and connect with old business contacts and make new ones through our networking and social events, the EBRD's official website reads.



The two-day programme of the Business Forum consists of: Discussions, Investment Outlook Sessions, the Civil Society Programme, Networking Events and Associated events.



