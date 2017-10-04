EBRD Director comments on future energy in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM EBRD Director for Kazakhstan Agris Preimanis praised Kazakhstan's efforts to introduce green technologies in the energy sector, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 25th Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference KIOGE 2017, Mr. Preimanis noted that the EBRD approved a € 200 million program to finance a number of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 300 megawatts. According to him, projects aimed at increasing energy efficiency should reduce CO2 emissions by 600 thousand tons per year.

Agris Preimanis also stressed that Kazakhstan has all the necessary conditions for the successful development of renewable energy, however, the oil and gas will still play a very important role. Thus, it is necessary to improve energy efficiency.





"I am especially pleased with the initiatives that have been announced in the last few weeks. We knew about plans for Astana's gasification for a long time, but now we have specifications on the pipeline, which will supply natural gas to Astana. Positive news is coming from Almaty as well, the transition of some Almaty CHP plants to natural gas from coal begins, which will help us all breathe easier in this city. This is also very important. The EBRD will be involved in it. However, despite the activity of renewable energy, last year investments in the gas sector were bigger, € 250 million were invested only in gasification," he said.





Today, the EBRD finances projects such as a 50 MW solar power plant in Burnoye (a $ 76 million - EBRD loan, $ 15 million - CTF), its expansion ($ 44.5 million - EBRD, $ 10 million - CTF) a 50 MW wind farm in Yerevan ($ 59.2 million - EBRD, $ 16 million CTF), modernization of the Shardar hydropower plant (EBRD - $ 46 million).