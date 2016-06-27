EBRD invested €6.7 billion in Kazakhstan - Natalia Khanjenkova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the years of Kazakhstan's independence the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested €6.7 billion into its economy, Managing Director for Turkey and Central Asia Natalia Khanjenkova revealed at a press conference in Astana on Monday.

"Kazakhstan is a very important strategic partner for the EBRD. We've realized over 200 successful projects over the history of our partnership, investing €6.7 billion in Kazakhstan. Supporting the development of infrastructure in Kazakhstan is one of the key directions of our cooperation," Ms Khanjenkova said.



Member of the EBRD Board Raphael Bello, in turn, added that the bank has invested nearly €1.7 billion in Kazakhstan in last three years only.



In his words, it is two times more than the sum the bank has invested earlier. Mr. Bello noted the bank plans to continue to keep up the same pace in the future and focus on private sector, development of SMEs and female entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan.