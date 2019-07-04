EBRD invested above USD 9 bln in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "The total amount of the EBRD investments into Kazakhstan exceeded USD 9 bln, including USD 450 mln channeled this year," Suma Chakrabarti, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced taking the floor at the 32nd plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council now-running in the capital of Kazakhstan.

He also focused on efficiency of investments. "We have measured efficiency of our work not by the quantity of our investments but also by their quality. And our story here is a success story. We are the old supporter and a driver for Kazakhstan's transition from the low-carbon economy to sustainable economy. In 2019 only we and our partners signed three projects on renewable sources," he added.