EBRD invests $1 billion in energy sector of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Elizabeth Nelson has shared her plans about cooperation with Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, she said the EBRD is ready to invest $1 billion in the development of the power industry in Kazakhstan over the next 4 years.

"The most important is that we will work with the customers throughout the country, and will also work with local educational institutions to develop a special program for 1,700 young women and men," she said.

Nelson stressed that it is very important for the Bank to be involved in the economic reforms carried out now in our country.

According to the EBRD Vice-President, the Bank will continue to invest in the Kazakh economy and offer consultations in terms of economic reforms.

"For the 17 projects we implemented in Kazakhstan, 57% of our investment was targeted at the green component, while 40% of our projects were aimed at the gender component. As one of the largest investors in the country, we focus on investing in the private sector, municipal infrastructure, and state-owned enterprises. With regard to energy, we focused on the renewable energy," Nelson said.

"We have an agreement with the Government of Kazakhstan so that to give support for reforms," she continues. "They are to bring more values and give guidance for developing the municipal infrastructure, small and medium-sized businesses, and the financial sector."

Recall that today Astana city hosted the "Women for the Future Energy" International Forum.

Over 300 delegates from 25 countries attend the forum. The forum primarily addresses the issues of ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth amid the clean energy transition, as well as the role and contribution of women in promoting innovative ideas in terms of alternative energy and green economy through the effective partnership between the state, business sector, and civil society.