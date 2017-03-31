EBRD: Light railway system project strategically important for Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has met with EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Russia Natalia Khanjenkova and new EBRD Director for Kazakhstan Agris Preimanis today, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the mayor's press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening of cooperation in a number of areas, including the project on construction of a light railway system in the city.



Ms Khanjenkova noted that following results of 2016 Kazakhstan had become the second largest country in terms of investment from the bank. In her words, the EBRD is committed to implementation of long-term projects in Almaty city and is ready to assist the city's administration.



She also added that construction of the light railway system in Almaty is strategically important. This project, according to her, will give an additional social and economic impulse to its further development.



As a reminder, the 22.9km-long light railway system is a part of the transport reform being implemented in Almaty city in order to solve the problems of traffic jams and air pollution.