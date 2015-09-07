EN
    20:36, 07 September 2015 | GMT +6

    EBRD likely to finance water supply and wastewater management company in Petropavlovsk

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The EBRD is considering providing a loan equivalent of up to USD 9 million to Kyzylzhar Su LLP (the "Company"), a water supply and wastewater management company in the city of Petropavlovsk (the "City") in Kazakhstan to support the rehabilitation and upgrade of the water and wastewater system in the City, Kazinform has learnt from the EBRD website.

    The loan will allow the replacement and modernisation of parts of the obsolete water supply and wastewater management infrastructure operated by the Company. This will reduce energy consumption and water losses, increase reliability and quality of provided water services, reduce maintenance and operating costs, as well as a reduction in the negative environmental impact. The total cost of the project is USD 17 million including co-financing from the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the Enhanced Partnership Framework Agreement (EPFA), related technical cooperation to support the Company with the project preparation and implementation. For more information please follow http://www.ebrd.com/work-with-us/projects/psd/petropavlovsk-water-.html

