EBRD mapping out new investment strategy in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) maps out a new investment strategy in Kazakhstan, EBRD Director for Kazakhstan Agris Preimanis said at the Astana Economic Forum on June 15.

In his words, the strategy is set to be approved in early July 2017. It will consist of several directions, including decreasing the role of public sector in economy, improving Kazakhstan's integration into regional and global economy, green economy and renewable energy projects.



It was noted that all components of the strategy will take into account the problem of inclusion, for instance, better opportunities for business women across Kazakhstan. The EBRD forecasts that Kazakhstan's economy will observe a 2.4% growth in 2017 and a 3.5% growth in 2018.



But, according to Dr Preimanis, Kazakhstan needs to demonstrate greater economic growth to achieve the level of developed countries.