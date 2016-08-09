EBRD plans to adopt country strategy for Belarus in autumn

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects to adopt country strategy for Belarus in the autumn, Valdas Vitkauskas, EBRD Senior Banker and Head of the Financial Institutions team in Belarus, told reporters after a ceremony to sign the agreement on the $20 million syndicated loan between the EBRD and BNB-Bank, BelTA has learned.

"The country strategy for Belarus has been prepared in several versions. They are under discussion. Now we have the holiday period. This work will be continued in September. We all expect that the strategy will be adopted in the autumn," he said noting that it might be October.

When asked about the key points of the country strategy, Valdas Vitkauskas said: "So far there is no final, approved version. Therefore it is difficult to comment on its main provisions."



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development founded in 1991 invests in projects that facilitate transition to an open market economy and promote private initiative and entrepreneurship, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.