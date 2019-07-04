EBRD President hopes for further fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of EBRD Sir Suma Chakrabarti on the sidelines of the 32nd plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council in the Kazakh capital Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that presently the EBRD is one of the biggest financial institutes investing in Kazakhstan's economy. The Kazakh President went on to highly appreciate the work done by the bank in Kazakhstan over many years.







The Head of State also said that he had witnessed the beginning of the bank's activities in Kazakhstan. He pointed out that the bank had implemented a number of successful projects in Kazakhstan and should be proud of it.



Suma Chakrabarti, in turn, reminded that Kazakhstan is among five largest partners of EBRD and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.