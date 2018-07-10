EBRD ready to fund Saryarka gas pipeline, says Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to finance the construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline project, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev has told the journalists today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yesterday we held talks with EBRD Vice President. They are ready to finance both the main gas pipeline and distribution networks. We agreed that we will create a working group and make a roadmap with them. I will hold a meeting with the participation of the akimats (local governments) accountable for distribution networks. I think the scope of work and financing will be clear next week," Kanat Bozumbayev said after today's session of the Government.

It should be mentioned that the gasification of Astana and northern regions is one of the Five Social Initiatives of the Head of State.

"As a result, millions of Kazakhstanis will be provided with gas. The gas pipeline will stretch from south to the north and run through Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Temirtau, Astana, and Kokshetau," the President underscored.