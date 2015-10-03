EBRD to finance heating system modernisation in Aktobe (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev and Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Kazakhstan Janet Heckman signed a KZT 3 bln 100 mln loan agreement on Aktobe city heating system modernization and reconstruction.

A four-lateral agreement on supporting the project was signed by regional administration, Aktobe city Mayor, JSC Transenergo and EBRD. Signing the document B.Saparbayev noted the importance and timeliness of this event for the region. The project aims at reconstruction of 7.7 km of heating networks and 8 boiler facilities in 2016-2017. Noteworthy to say, that the EBRD has financed about 20 projects in the region. The parties expressed readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.