EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:33, 03 October 2015 | GMT +6

    EBRD to finance heating system modernisation in Aktobe (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev and Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Kazakhstan Janet Heckman signed a KZT 3 bln 100 mln loan agreement on Aktobe city heating system modernization and reconstruction.

    A four-lateral agreement on supporting the project was signed by regional administration, Aktobe city Mayor, JSC Transenergo and EBRD. Signing the document B.Saparbayev noted the importance and timeliness of this event for the region. The project aims at reconstruction of 7.7 km of heating networks and 8 boiler facilities in 2016-2017. Noteworthy to say, that the EBRD has financed about 20 projects in the region. The parties expressed readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region EBRD News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!