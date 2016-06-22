EN
    15:33, 22 June 2016 | GMT +6

    EBRD to give 4.3 bln tenge to Aktobe for gasification and bus fleet renovation

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will allocate 4.3 bln tenge to Aktobe city for renovation of its public transport fleet, Kazinform reports.

    An appropriate agreement was signed today by Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev and Director of the EBRD Office in Kazakhstan Janet Heckman.

    “We are planning to implement a new joint investment project which aims at establishment of a new bus fleet. These funds will be spent on development of the bus park infrastructure, purchase of 100 new natural gas-powered buses, construction of a filling station, a bus depot, creation and implementation of e-ticketing system,” told B.Saparbayev.

    Meanwhile, 433 buses operating in the city need to be replaced. 

