EBRD to implement 10 projects worth 250bln tenge in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA.KAZINFORM Within the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission for Trade- Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation, Akim of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev met with the EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti for discussing financing the construction and reconstruction of Kyzylorda city's heat supply system and upgrading the region's power supply system.

The meeting discussed also the construction of the new passenger terminal at Kyzylorda airport, the implementation of "Street Lighting of Kyzylorda" and "Reconstruction of Kyzylorda — Zhezkazgan — Karaganda highway" projects.

10 projects totaling 250 billion tenge were approved within the Kyzylorda region and EBRD cooperation. Five of them on modernization of the passenger traffic system, automation and extension of Kyzylorda city’s utilities infrastructure have already been launched. That will allow to reduce depreciation of utility networks and loss of heat, electricity and water consumption. The automated control systems will allow keeping consumption of water and energy resources under control.

Additionally, on October 31 the akimats of Kyzylorda and Kyzylorda region, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Kyzylorda Tazalygy LLP signed the agreement on "Utilization of municipal solid waste in the city of Kyzylorda" project. According to the administration of Kyzylorda region its implementation will allow to improve sanitary situation in the city, reduce the risks of pollution of soil, surface and ground waters, as well as the emissions of greenhouse gases. In the future, the region plans to generate environmentally friendly electricity and heat energy from biogas.