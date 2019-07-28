EBRD to invest in Shymkent’s development within Green Cities programme

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Shymkent Gabidulla Abdrakhimov and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the inclusion of Shymkent in the Green Cities international programme. The document was signed at the EBRD headquarters in London, the Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs.

Shymkent became the first city in Kazakhstan and the 31st city in the world to access the substantial financial support from the EBRD for implementing projects aimed at improving the environmental attractiveness of the city. The future projects are worth $100 million.

Under this programme, advanced environmental technologies will be introduced to the city; in addition to financial resources, the EBRD will also support the development and implementation of the Green City Action Plan. Assistance will be provided in identifying investment programmes and attracting other additional investments.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed financing and implementing the projects of illuminating the city using energy-saving lamps and constructing a new sewage treatment facility that would meet all the requirements of the fast-growing city of Shymkent. The EBRD management is also considering Shymkent as a potential city for implementing a pilot project on the construction of new sewage treatment plants, with subsequent transmission of the experience to other major cities of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Abdrakhimov invited EBRD representatives to visit Shymkent to complete an extended discussion of bilateral cooperation and explore the city of Shymkent, which has significant potential in such dynamically developing sectors of the economy as tourism, light and food industries.

The Green Cities programme is the main tool of the EBRD framework programme. It helps cities develop their vision and strategic goals for sustainable development. The project also includes activities and investment projects that will help solve such problems as air pollution, land use, central heating, traffic congestion, waste disposal, water supply and sewerage, and water management.

Mr. Abdrakhimov also met with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erlan Idrissov. The sides discussed the project on launching an international higher education institution in Shymkent with the participation of one of the UK universities. The new university will conduct training in the field of IT, architecture and design, restaurant and hospitality management.

It is noted that 30 cities of the world are involved in the EBRD Green Cities programme, including Izmir (Turkey), Tbilisi (Georgia), Yerevan (Armenia), Sofia (Bulgaria), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Minsk (Belarus), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Amman (Jordan), and Alexandria (Egypt).