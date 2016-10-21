EBRD to provide KZT 9,6 billion for new transport vehicles

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The UNDP intends to provide Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk with a loan for procurement of modern, comfortable buses meeting all safety requirements. Preliminary agreements on public transport modernization in the two towns were signed at Altai Invest-2016 international forum, Kazinform reports.

The agreements were inked today by EBRD Director in Kazakhstan Janet Heckman and the akims of Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The parties are assured that execution of these projects will enhance the quality of passenger service and the GPS monitoring system that will be implemented will keep buses on track. Other than the transport vehicles it is planned to procure and install centralized traffic control equipment, GPS monitoring and electronic fare payment system.





The bank is providing KZT 9,6 billion in total, where KZT 9,6 billion is for to Ust-Kamenogorsk and KZT 4,5 billion is for Semey.

EBRD Director in Kazakhstan Janet Heckman underlined that the bank supports the projects in East Kazakhstan Region and is ready to contribute to the development of innovation opportunities in the region. According to Janet Heckman the bank is very keen on developing cooperation with the region which is very rich with subsoil and energy resources.

As of today the overall investment portfolio of the akimat and EBRD amounts to KZT 245 billion.