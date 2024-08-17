ECDC recommends enhancing preparedness for more imported cases of mpox

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said that it is highly likely that the EU/EEA will see more imported cases of mpox caused by the clade I virus currently circulating in Africa, WAM reports.

However, the likelihood of sustained transmission in Europe is very low provided that imported cases are diagnosed quickly and control measures are implemented, the centre added.

ECDC recommended that public health authorities in the EU/EEA maintain high levels of preparedness planning and awareness raising activities to enable rapid detection and response of any further MPXV clade I cases that may reach Europe.

Raising awareness among clinicians and establishing effective case management processes once a suspected case is identified will be crucial to detecting any further cases of MPXV clade I in the EU/EEA and preventing any secondary infections, the ECDC said.

The new risk assessment follows Africa CDC’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security and the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation.

“As a result of the rapid spread of this outbreak in Africa, ECDC has increased the level of risk for the general population in the EU/EEA and travellers to affected areas. Due to the close links between Europe and Africa, we must be prepared for more imported clade I cases,” said Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Director of ECDC.