EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 14 August 2021 | GMT +6

    EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet releases results of Kazakhstan’s QazVac clinical trials

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov revealed that the results of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazVac (QazCovid-in) will appear in EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet magazine, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Aimagambetov took to Facebook to share the news that EClinicalMedicine magazine published by The Lancet had published the e-version of the article on the results of the 1st and 2nd phases of clinical trials of QazVac vaccine developed by Kazakhstan.

    Askhat Aimagambetov went on to congratulate QazVac developers – the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems – on the publication.

    The Lancet is a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal. One of the world’s oldest and best-known general medical journals was founded in 1823.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!