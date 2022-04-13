Eco-friendly buses to cruise Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 105 new environmentally-friendly Golden Dragon buses are to cruise the streets of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The newly-added Golden Gradon buses meeting the requirements of the Euro-5 standard will help unload traffic in the city.

45 more buses running on gas are to be added to the Almaty bus fleet in the nearest future. In total, the city’s bus fleet will be provided with 300 new buses by yearend.

This year the city intends to up the share of ecologically friendly buses to 50%.

Last November the city authorities announced their plans to purchase up to 300 new city gas buses to unload the busiest routes.