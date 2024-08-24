Eco-friendly expansion: Almaty to raise clean transport share to 70% by 2024

Almaty is accelerating the renewal of public transport, with a focus on using environmentally friendly types. The city administration has allocated significant funds for the purchase of gas buses, electric buses, and trolleybuses. These measures are aimed at improving the environment and increasing passenger comfort, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In response to a request from a Kazinform correspondent, the city administration stated, "The local budget purchased 600 units of gas buses of various sizes from the Golden Dragon and Yutong brands in 2023, along with 100 units of trolleybuses." This year, it is expected that 600 Golden Dragon and Yutong gas buses, as well as 100 electric buses and 112 trolleybuses, will be delivered.”

Private fleets are also contributing to modernization. “In addition, private carriers purchased 550 units of buses of various models. Of these, 150 buses are gas-powered (in 2023). In 2024, private carriers plan to purchase 400 gas-powered buses.” The city mobility department added that they have already delivered 170 of these buses.

The main goal of the update is to reduce emissions of harmful substances and reduce the average age of vehicles. According to the akimat, replacing each diesel bus with a gas one allows for a 0.5-ton reduction in emissions per year.

“According to the Model Agreement for the Organization of Regular Automobile Transportation of Passengers and Luggage, the standard service life of public transport is 7 years. However, due to the fact that over 7 years the technical condition of the vehicles deteriorates and it does not meet the needs of passengers, city carriers regularly update the rolling stock. Today, the average age of buses in the city is 3 years. After the public transport upgrade, the average age of buses will be reduced from 3 to 2.5 years,” the akimat specified regarding the expected decrease in the average service life of vehicles.

Regarding the increase in the fare to 120 tenge, the authorities explained: "The fare directly affects the regularity of routes, as it covers carriers' daily operating costs. Accordingly, carriers have the opportunity to use subsidies more efficiently, including for the renewal of rolling stock.”

By 2024, the share of environmentally friendly transport in Almaty will increase to 70%. The AlmatyelectroTrans municipal bus fleet will completely switch to environmentally friendly transport. In 2025, it is planned to work with private carriers to implement similar measures.