EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:37, 02 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Ecology Minister arrives in Tashkent to discuss water-related matters

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for a working trip, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ministry's Telegram channel reads discussions on some important matters including the roadmap for water cooperation and the draft treaty between the two nations' governments on joint management and use of trans-boundary water bodies are scheduled.

    Earlier, Minister Mirzagaliyev held an online meeting and later met in person with Uzbek Minister of Water Management Shavkat Khamrayev in Shymkent city to discuss the Sardobin dam, the collapse of which on May 1 following heavy downpours and storms caused floods in the settlements of neighboring Turkestan region, Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan is reportedly due to take part in technical audits of the Sardobin dam.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!